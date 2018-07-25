Education and literacy?

Dr Qayum Hamid Changal
qhchangal@gmail.com
The building blocks of any society in any part of the earth are the people it inherits. People from all walks of life, every sphere join the chain to be the very part of it.
Even if you are an inactive being, not so social, unwillingly but automatically your presence does play a crucial role in moulding or changing the beat of surroundings.
Simplifying it, a good man has a positive impact on the society while as an opposite one like the bug digs life out of it. And, good soul always belongs to the educated class. Yes, it does.
It is very important to differentiate between ‘Literacy’ and ‘Education’. They are ‘not’ the synonymous. A person may be a literate, but lacks even the basic education.
Literacy comes in the form of your schooling, degrees and profession, academic achievements. While as education defines who you are, the process of thinking and your reaction to various external stimuli, mannerism and habits that ultimately explains your integrity.
Unfortunately, we have mixed these two definitions, measuring with the same yardstick which is a catastrophe. Let us take an example of the society we live in, our localities or neighbourhoods.
I know the people with high qualifications academically, doctors and engineers and other officers, who throw garbage on the roads and inside our water bodies.
They are literate, but zero at education. They steal electricity, at their respective offices take bribe, and are busy with all other kinds of illegal activities. Technically they do not belong to the educated class of our society.
On the other hand, you may have a person who never went to the school, cannot read and write, but his vision and perceiving ability, his modus operandi, uprightness and nobility puts him in the class of rational, modern, and well-informed outlook.
He is educated, sophisticated and refined, even though he knows nothing about the alphabets, numbers and punctuations.
It is not always necessary that education comes from our schools. You learn it from your elders, youngsters, environment you live in and from your personal experiences.
On the other hand, literacy is strictly adhered to your academic journey.
There are certain characteristics that differentiates an educated man from the literate one. Not to forget a person can be both.
I believe one does not need an advanced degree to be educated. Agreed reading books of knowledge do play a pivotal role in enhancing your lifestyle, but if your mind is not willing to grope it, it is all useless.
Education primarily is the outcome of what you learn first-hand from your parents, elders and teachers (not books) and religion. It is more a moral education.
An educated person can speak clearly. He does not beat around the bushes.
Unlike ‘only literate’, educated being knows how to acquire desired skills by identifying and utilizing available resources, deconstructing the process required for learning a particular skill, and experimenting with potential approaches.
Well educated person is patient. He has the capacity to endure. Educated person has ethical values. He respects his ideology, has self-respect, at the same time admires others doctrine.
But only literate soul who lacks in education comprises of pride, prejudice and impertinence. A literate person who is educated is not a trumpeter.
Basically, to be literate means a person who can read and write. Many five years olds know how to read and write, but can't be called as educated. Education is a broader term. It is not theoretical, literacy is.
Many literate people I know are superstitious, are not rational, nor are they willing to expose oneself to various strengths of life.
On the other hand an education is not an experience embedded in CVs. It is beyond the conventional boundaries.
Being literate is important, but being educated is climacteric. You may read a book with all the literacy you inherit, but if you are not educated you won't be able to understand what the author is trying to convey.