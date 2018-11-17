Edu department organizes rally to attract admissions in govt schools in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
The Education Department in north Kashmir's Bandipora township on Saturday organized a rally in a bid to appeal locals to admit their children in government-run schools.
The department organised a rally of on-roll students in collaboration with the local community who marched from different villages appealing people to admit their wards in Government schools.
Students carried placards, banners and used drums to boost rolls in government schools.
The rally was orgainsed by Zonal Education Officer Bandipora which started from Arin village and culminated at Sumlar.
ZEO said that people should prefer government institutes over private schools keeping qualified staff and facilities in view.