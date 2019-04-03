Editors’ group visits SKICC to explore conferencing infrastructure

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A group of editors of vernacular press from Mumbai visited SKICC to explore the conferencing infrastructure to promote it in the corporate sector of Mumbai and central Indian states. Leading travel trade personality and executive member of Maharashtra Tours operator association/CEO of Raja Rani Group, Abhijeet Patil was leading the media group.

While interacting with the travel trade and SKICC management the group was satisfied with the facilities for national and international standard MICE related activities in SKICC.

Director SKICC, Bakhshi Javed Humayun recently participated in FICCI FRAMES an international platform to showcase the potential shooting locations of Kashmir to the domestic and international film shooting banners and production houses. Director SKICC had off the session informal meetings with the MICE specific Travel agencies like Cox and Kings, Raja Rani and others consequently Patil committed to bring this group for an exploratory visit to valley.

Director SKICC hoped for a best conferencing season ahead in the 2019 and assured to promote the world class MICE infrastructure of the valley to potential markets at domestic and international level.