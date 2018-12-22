Editor Uqab Manzoor Anjum Bereaved

Social, political organizations express condolences
Social, political organizations express condolences
Srinagar:
A mother of senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief, daily Uqab, Manzoor Anjum, passed away on Friday morning at her residence in Gulshan Colony Aaluchi Bagh Srinagar.
According to a family, his mother Misra was unwell from a very long time and breathed her last at her residence around 8: 30 this morning. Her funeral prayers were offered around 2: 30 at her native graveyard in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, several social and political organizations have expressed their condolences to the Anjum and his family. Kashmir Press Club (KPC) expresses condolences with the senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief, daily Uqab, on the demise of his mother. The management committee of the club has prayed for peace to the departed soul. Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) expressed grief over the demise of mother of Manzoor Anjum. JKEF members visited the residence of Manzoor Anjum and expressed their heartfelt condolences with bereaved family.
Farooq, Omar express condolences to Anjum
Jammu and Kashmir national conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed grief over the death of mother of Daily Uqaabs Editor Manzoor Anjum. Expressing condolences with the bereaved, Dr Farooq said, “I pray to almighty for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss."
Party Vice-president, Omar Abdullah also expressed heartfelt condolences with Manzoor Anjum and prayed for peace to departed soul.
Secy, Director Information condole demise
Secretary Information, Sarmad Hafeez has condoled the demise of mother of Manzoor Anjum, Editor, daily Uqaab.
In his condolence message, Hafeez while extending his condolences to the bereaved family has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Meanwhile, Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar has also condoled the demise of mother of Manzoor Anjum and has prayed for peace to the departed soul.