Editor Kashmir Reader bereaved

Sec, Dir Info, JKEF, KNS express grief
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Mother of Editor-in-Chief of daily Kashmir Reader, Haji Hayat passed away after a bout of illness at her Pampore residence on Thursday afternoon. She was 80.
Secretary Information, Sarmad Hafeez has condoled the demise. In his condolence message, Hafeez while extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family has prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar has also offered his condolences to Haji Hayat over the demise of his mother and has prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of Haji Hayat. In a statement, the Forum said the departed soul will be remembered for his generosity and philanthropist nature.
“In this moment of grief, JKEF stands with the bereaved family and also pray for their courage to bear the loss,” the statement said.
JKEF sympathized with Haji Hayat and his family and prayed for the peace of the deceased soul.
Meanwhile, Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir News Service (KNS), Muhammad Aslam Bhat also expressed grief over the demise of Haji Hayat’s mother.
Bhat prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and also for the courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
He also expressed sympathy with Haji Hayat. (KNS)