EDI conducts awareness camp at Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute JKEDI Kargil in collaboration with Smart Association Shargole, under the aegis of LAHDC Kargil organized a day long Awareness cum Registration Camp (EAP) for educated unemployed youth of Shargole area at Higher Secondary School Shargolein Kargil on Wednesday.
According to an official, hundreds of unemployed youth including students of the school participated in the awareness programme. Coordinator EAP and District Nodal officer JKEDI Kargil Gulzar Ali enlightened the participants about the various schemes under Entrepreneurship Development and urged upon the youth to use local resources like apiculture, wood carving, clay molding etc. as their way of generating income.
Speakers including Councillor Shargole Haji Muhammad Ali and Principal Higher Secondary School Shargole stressed the youth to come forward and take benefit of the various entrepreneurship schemes. They also suggested the youth to set up units for preparation of products from sea buck thorn and medicinal plants for their self employment means.
Meanwhile around 70 candidates were registered to avail benefits from JKEDI schemes. Vice President Smart Association Shargole and the locals thanked the team and guests for conducting of such a fruitful awareness session, the official said.
He added among others who were present on the occasion included Coordinator JKEDI Kargil Muhammad Ali, Lamabardars, members of Smart Association and the local people.