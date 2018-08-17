ED summons Geelani on Sep 5, 6

ED notice biased, unrealistic; Geelani not alien to jails, interrogations: Hurriyat (G)
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 16:
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has shot a notice to Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani asking him to appear before the Assistant Director on September 5/6 failing which adjudication proceedings related to a foreign exchange violation case against him would be started without his presence.
“This is to inform you that after considering the cause shown by you to the show cause notice, the Assistant Director is of the opinion that the adjudication proceedings as contemplated in subsection 1 of section 13 of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 should be held against you,” the ED notice reads.
Section 13 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act deals with penalties and its subsection 1 states, “If any person contravenes any provision of this Act, or contravenes any rule, regulation under this Act, or contravenes any condition subject to which an authorisation is issued by the Reserve Bank, he shall, upon adjudication, be liable to a penalty up to thrice the sum involved in such contravention, and where such contravention is a continuing one, further penalty which may extend to five thousand rupees for every day after the first day during which the contravention continues.”
The notice directed Geelani to appear personally or through his legal representative before the ED on September 5 and 6 at probe agency’s office at Rajbagh in Srinagar.
The ED notice warned Hurriyat (G) chairman that in his absence, the ED under FEMA Proceedings and Appeals rule 2000 would start adjudication proceedings against him.
Reacting to the issuing of summon, Hurriyat (G) spokesman termed the ED notice as “biased and unrealistic.”
“Indian authorities have crossed all democratic, constitutional and moral limits to satisfy their hatred against Kashmiris in general and leadership in particular,” he said.
The spokesman said Hurriyat has made it clear long that during 2002 Income Tax raid at the residences of Geelani and his close relatives, no currency or any objectionable material was recovered.
“This was conveyed to the concerned authorities through his counsel,” he said.
The spokesman said Geelani and his party has always said Kashmir was a long-standing dispute, which needs to be resolved peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspiration of its people.
“Harassing Geelani and other separatist leaders through its agencies and putting them under the sponsored media trail, Indian government will fail today as they have in the past. Knitting ‘imaginary and baseless stories, publicized through its sponsored media, is nothing but to pressurize Geelani to toe their line,” he said”
The Hurriyat (G) spokesman said Geelani was not alien to jails, interrogations, tortures and solitary confinements and “he has proved his mettle by his steadfastness and determination and he is not scared of such threats.”
“Circulating ED notice strengthens their belief that this is a frustrated move to tarnish the image of Geelani and force him to subjugation,” he said.
The spokesman also condemned the ‘harassment’ of incarcerated Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Raja a-ud-din Kalwal’s family by ED.
“He (Kalwal) is languishing in Tihar jail from over a year and despite that ED personnel on Tuesday landed his home on the pretext of enquiry. The visit of the ED sleuths and unnecessary questioning has infused a sense of fear among the family which comprises his aged mother, wife and small daughters,” he added.
