ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

March 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Enforcement Directorate Friday moved a Delhi court seeking its nod to quiz Altaf Shah son-in-law of Hurrityat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani in connection with an alleged funding case involving LeT chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The Enforcement Directorate also sought to question Zahoor Watali, an influential businessman allegedly having friendship with Pakistani leaders and Kashmiri separatists, and Naval Kishore Kapoor, a UAE-based businessman.

Shah, Watali and Kapoor were arrested by the NIA in the funding case and are lodged in Tihar jail.

The court will hear the matter on March 19.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against the accused, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case accusing them of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley.

The agency has charged Pakistan-based Hafiz Saeed and Salahuddin, besides 10 others with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.