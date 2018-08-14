ED issues notices to Malik, two others on Sep 5, 6

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and two others and asked them to appear before the officials in Srinagar on September 5 or 6
An ED has written a letter to Yasin Malik and two others including Shamima alias Shazia alias Bitti wife of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar R/o BanpuraBatamaloo and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son GhulamRasool Dar R/o BanpuraBatamaloo and asked them to appear before Enforcement Directorate, Zonal office in Srinagar on September 5 and 6.
The letter reads, “This is to inform you that after considering the cause shown by you to the show cause notice the Assistant Director is of the opinion that adjudication proceedings as contemplated in sub section 1 of section 13 the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 should be held against you.”
“You are required to present yourself personally or through authorized representative before the Assistant Director for personal hearing on 05-09-2018 or 06-09-2018 at 10:30am in this office at Enforcement Directorate, Government of India Srinagar zonal office Durani house near Rajbagh police station Srinagar,” further reads the letter.
The letter while drawingattention of the accused towards the provision of rule 4 (7) of the Foreign Exchange Management Adjudication Proceedings and appeal rule 2000, says that if any of the three persons neglect or refuse to appear as required by sub rule 3 before the adjudication authority, proceedings would be initiated against those remaining absent in their absence. KNS