ED attachment notice harassment of a family: JKDFP

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Terming the attaching of the house of its incarcerated chief and senior resistance leader, Shabir Shah by Enforcement Directorate (ED), as a sheer example of harassing his family, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that New Delhi is continuously using its institutions to silent the people and harass its political opponents.

Reacting sharply against the ED order, the JKDFP said that the inhuman approach of New Delhi towards Shabir Shah and other resistance leaders and activists of Kashmir, is an ample proof that India is least bothered about the people of Kashmir and instead it is interested in the land only. To issue a notice of attachment of the house of Shabir Shah is nothing but inhuman face of the so called Indian democracy.

The land, 3 kanal on which the house is build, in Rawalpora area was actually purchased by the father-in-law of Shabir Shah in 1999 on the name of his two younger daughters who later gifted 1.5 kanal each to the two daughters of Shabir Shah in 2005. Later Shabir Shah’s wife Dr Bilquies Shah constructed the house after 2006 by acquiring a loan of Rs 20 lakh from J&K Bank. All these documents, both revenue as well as bank, have already been produced to ED. English translation of the Revenue documents was also produced to ED so that they can understand it correctly. Shabir Shah’s wife and her sisters also attended the summons of ED from time to time. Her father who is in his late 80's also sent written details to ED as he was not in a position to travel to Delhi due to his illness.

ED has been provided every related document many a times because they asked for them for at least four times. The irony is that instead of understanding that the property belongs to the two daughters of Shabir Shah, ED issued an attachment notice.

The JKDFP asked the justice loving institutions and persons of India that is not it harassment of a family whose head is languishing in jail? Is not it persecution of women? Is not it an utter example of highhandedness?