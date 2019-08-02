ED attaches Zahoor Watali's assets worth Rs1.73 crore

August 02, 2019 | Agencies

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs1.73 crore of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah (Watali) and his family members, an official statement said.

The attached assets consisting of immovable properties worth Rs. 1.48 crore in the name of family members of Watali and his available balance in bank account in Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd at New Delhi branch worth Rs 25 lakh under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

These attachments of assets worth Rs. 1.73 crores have been made which is equivalent to the value of foreign remittances received by Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali from unknown sources in Dubai.

Watali is accused in militant funding case registered by National Investigation Agency and he currently in judicial custody in Delhi.