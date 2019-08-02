ED attaches Rs 1.73 cr assets of Watali

August 02, 2019 | PTI

The ED on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.73 crore of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with alleged militancy funding and money laundering case.

It said a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of Rs 1.48 crore worth immovable properties of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali's family and Rs 25 lakh of his deposits in a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Delhi.

The businessman is being probed for his alleged militant links with Pakistan-based militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Sayed, by both the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In its charge sheet, the NIA has alleged that Watali received money from ISI of Pakistan, the Pakistan High Commission here and from a source in Dubai.

Watali is lodged in the Tihar jail at present in connection with the NIA case.