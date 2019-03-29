About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Agencies

ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached the immovable properties of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) chairman Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with an alleged funding case.

Shah is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after he was arrested by ED in 2017.

