ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

March 19, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday said it has attached 13 assets located in Jammu and Kashmir in an alleged financing case against Syed Salahuddin, the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen.



The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties worth Rs 1.22 crore, which it said belonged to one Mohammad Shafi Shah, a resident of Bandipora, and six other residents of the state who allegedly worked for the militant outfit.



The ED said it filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Action (UAPA).



Shah is lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with an alleged funding case, it said.



