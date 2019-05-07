Economic upliftment of people mission of Bank: Parvez

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A felicitation function was organized by the J&K Bank Officers in Kashmir Region to express gratitude to the Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed for instilling best HR practices to groom future leaders in the bank by timely promotions and succession planning in the bank. The Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed was felicitated in presence of Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo and R K Chhiber, Presidents G M Sadiq, Rakesh Gandotra, Arunn Gandotra, G N Teli, Sunil Gupta, RajiniSaraf, M Maqbool Lone, M YounisPatoo and Ashraf Ali, Zonal Heads, Vice Presidents and all the officers who have been elevated in the bank’s succession planning exercise held in the recent past.

In what could be termed as a picture perfect fusion of energy, enthusiasm and festivity, the officers who had recently progressed up the career progression ladder felicitated the Chairman & CEO in an energetic musical event held in the serene expanse of the Nigeen Club, famous for its tranquil evenings.

The officers after felicitating the Chairman described him as a source of inspiration and admired his leadership skills that navigated the bank to script a fast turnaround of the bank with exemplary hard work and vision.

The Chairman while lauding the passionate and loyal workforce of the Bank described the promotions as well deserved and imperative to create a band of future leaders well in time. While advising the elevated officers he said, “I am fortunate to lead one of the best human capital in the country and feel pleasure in admitting that each one of us is doing his best work but there is no room for complacency as the challenges still remain necessitating that all of you lead and help drive a cultural change which we are aiming to achieve by being a transparent growth focused organization wherein each one of us is working for upliftment of the economic profile of the people. The JK Bank becomes the major beneficiary of the prosperity of people in the state being the banker of first choice with interweaving of the bank in lives of people. Once we grow aggressively by expanding our footprint in the state it also has the salubrious impact of generating direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.”

“I assure you that your comfort and well being is my priority and I am ready to do whatever is reasonably possible to improve your wellbeing. I will continue to work relentlessly to ensure that members of the Bank get the best quality of packages, work environment and a secure future. We all have together been on a rewarding transformational journey in the past two and a half years wherein we have retained the assets of our past and infused it with the best support structure. Rest assured, we are doing very well and in the coming year, our business growth will rise considerably with collective team effort” asserted the Chairman and CEO J&K Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive President P K Tickoo hailed the leadership qualities of the Chairman and his prudent vision in taking the bank out of murky waters and putting it in on the track of progress, prosperity and profit.

Eulogizing the role of Chairman for recognizing the hard work and dedication of the employees, Executive President R K Chibber commended the elevated officers of the Bank and advised them to keep working with similar passion and dedication for the institution.The function which was marked by musical performances by Ajaz Sahir, Ajaz Rah and Shazia Bashir ended with a vote of thanks by Cluster Head Kashmir Central 1 Bashir Ahmad Sundroo.