Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

July 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in Parliament Thursday:

* GDP growth pegged at 7 pc in 2019-20, up from 6.8 pc last fiscal * Growth in current fiscal to be driven by investment, consumption

* Sustained 8 pc growth needed to become a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024-25

* Huge political mandate augurs well for growth prospects

* Investment is the "key driver" of simultaneous growth in demand, jobs, exports & productivity

* Green shoots in investment, visible pick-up in credit growth seen * Crude oil prices to decline in 2019-20, to push consumption

* General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal

* Projects imports to grow at 15.4 pc, exports at 12.5 pc for 2018-19

* Projects 283.4 million tonne of foodgrain production in 2018-19 * Foreign exchange reserves at USD 422.2 billion in June 2019

* Suggests policies to unshackle MSMEs to grow, create jobs and enhance productivity

*Calls for reorienting policies to promote young firms which have the potential to become big, rather than small MSME firms which remain smallFlags need to prepare for ageing of the population; this necessitates more healthcare investment, increasing retirement age in a phased manner

*Highlights the immense potential of data of societal interest, says data should be "of the people, by the people, for the people"

*Legal reform, policy consistency, efficient labour markets and use of technology focus areas

*Contract enforcement biggest constraint to improve Ease of Doing Business ranking; much of the problem is concentrated in the lower courts

*Low pay and wage inequality remain serious obstacles towards achieving inclusive growth.

*Policy changes needed to lower overall lifetime ownership costs and make electric vehicles an attractive alternative to conventional vehicles

*Survey recommends harmonised overarching National Policy on Resource Efficiency.