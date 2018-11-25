Economic reservation

Qazi Abrar
qaziabrar099@gmail.com
The composition of reservation in India comprises a series of affirmative action measures, such as reserving access to seats in the various legislatures, to government jobs, and admission to colleges and universities.
The Constitution of India under Article 16 (4) provided that: “Nothing in this article shall prevent the State from making any provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens which, in the opinion of the State, is not adequately represented in the services under the State.”
Initially, the reservation provided under the Constitution of India,1950 was 12.5% for the SCs and 05% for the STs; but in 1970 these percentages were subsequently enhanced to 15% and 7.5% for SCs and STs respectively.
In the landmark case Indra Sawhney v/s Union of India (1992), the Supreme Court held that percentage of reservations could not exceed 50% but certain Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have proposed 69% & 68% reservation respectively.
The reservation was provided for a period of five years , after which the situation was to be reviewed. It was meant to end, not to increase with the time.
Similar was held in Balaji v/s State of Mysore that: “caste of a person cannot be the sole criteria for ascertaining whether a particular caste is backward or not. Determinants such as poverty, occupation, place of habitation may all be relevant factors to be taken into consideration. The court further held that it does not mean that if once a caste is considered to be backward it will continue to be backward for all other times. The government should review the test and if a class reaches the state of progress where reservation is not necessary it should delete that class from the list of backward classes.”
A significant change began in 1978 when the Mandal Commission was established to assess the situation of the socially and educationally backward classes.
The Constitution of India states in article 15 (4):“Nothing in this article or in clause (2) of article 29 shall prevent the State from making any special provision for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.”
But in present scenario, a major amendment is required in the prevalent reservation policies of India. Because the “creamy layer” sucks the benefits of caste based reservation by dominating the poor and underdeveloped people of their own caste.
The concept of creamy layer should be applied to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. Reservation should be restricted only to the first generation beneficiaries so that the candidates whose parents have already availed reservation facilities in securing a job should not be given the facility again.
Otherwise, the candidates of these castes intentionally would not work hard to uplift themselves because they are gaining profit by remaining backward.
On the other note, it’s also a drastic compromise between the ‘reserved’ and the ‘deserved’ candidates in matter of employment or appointment.
Caste is not the only ground for defining social backwardness and instead of this, income should be given importance in determining backwardness. Feeble, underprivileged and weaker sections of society do not necessarily belong to any particular caste. Because poverty and backwardness does not recognise any caste.
Caste based reservation is anti-progressive because it does not reward merit or efficiency. People who are economically backward definitely need benefits like fee exemption and scholarships, which is currently given on caste basis. If reservation will be provided on the basis of income levels, then the benefit would arrive to the needy people.
A special commission may be establish by the Government to determine per annum income of the people who are eligible for reservation and officials should be appointed to check and issue the ‘salary certificate’ on just and fair manner.
A report was revealed to the Rajya Sabha by D Purandeshwari, minister of state for HRD, which stated that as many as 12% scientists and 38% doctors in the US are Indians, 36% of NASA scientists or almost 4 out of 10 scientists are Indians, 34% employees at Microsoft and 28% at IBM are Indians, 17% of Intel employees are Indian and still India is backward and that is because of our selfish politicians who encourage ‘reserved’ more than ‘deserved’.
Its like India and USA were sending 100 persons each to Mars, President Trump picks them on grounds of merit whereas the Indian contingent included 56 SC/STs, 27 OBCs, 10 physically handicapped and 7 generals. Unreasonable, isn’t it?
India firmly stand at second spot in term of population in the whole world, therefore we have a lot of quantity but what we require is quality. Unfortunately, in India most of the talented people don’t get what they deserve, because they are not reserved. If the deserved people had got fair chance, India could have become a developed country.
If this system continues, India was a developing country, India is a developing country and India will be a developing country forever. Because we are moving back to the epoch of ignorance and illiteracy by providing the driving seat of nation to reserved.
No doubt, reservation is important for the upliftment of weaker sections of the society but it should be provided to every needy people irrespective of their caste or religion.
India should offer free quality education and should sponsor scholarships for every unprivileged poor student on the basis of economic condition rather than caste reservation. Hence, caste reservation should be abolished or soon our glorified India will get abolished.