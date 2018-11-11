Economic developmentand emergence of middle classes

Binish Qadri
Generally, economic development encompasses enhancements and developments in economic and material welfare of mankind in the ordinary business of life particularly for people with the lowest incomes, the wiping out of mass poverty, illiteracy, disease, bug, and early demise, changes in the composition of physical inputs and physical output that usually comprehends shifts in the fundamental structure of production away from agriculture and allied activities towards manufacturing or industrial activities, the grouping of the economy in such a manner that gainful and productive employment is a common feature among working-age populace rather than the status quo of an advantaged minority, and the congruently greater involvement of broad-based groups in decision making about the way or path, economic and or else, in which they should move their welfare (Kindleberger& Herrick, 1977), economic or social.
All the cultural changes that occur due to the influence of modern culture or modernization are called the process of modernization (Rao & Ahuja, 2007).
That is to say that all the cultural changes that occur due to the influence of civilizations of the modern world are called the process of modernization.
What's more important to know is the fact that modernization is a knowledge in advance to a process which takes account of economic, social and political grouping so as to give it a separate personality.
It includes large-scale industrialization and creation of metropolitan and large cities, emergence of middle class and working class, erosion of traditional society and their replacement by an unidentified mass society, increasing individualization of populations, decline of religion as the central authority to dictate morals and values and an increasing secularization of life (IGNOUHelp.in; eGyanKosh, 2017).
The process of economic development or modernization being experienced in India did not affect the economy part only but the society and polity part equally. It brought some fundamental changes in the social structure of the Indian society and the emergence of new social groups and categories of people, and middle classes is one such change that arose on the ground.
It has also transformed the structures of the social stratification (Singh, 1997) and economic stratification in India thereby making the economics of stratification and structural functionalism relevant.
The earlier system of stratification, division, power, domination, and subservience depended largely on the doctrines of caste hierarchy and Jajmani system. The land ownership of agricultural land has fashioned out different kinds of stratification and power structure and relations (IGNOUHelp.in; eGyanKosh, 2017).
The caste system is a permanent feature of Indian society and even though the caste system and the ownership of agricultural land continue to dominate the scene, chiefly in the rural areas, they are not the only parameters and factors of social stratification, in Indian society in the present day.
The emergence of new classes is equally appealing and therefore important (Mishra, 1961).
With the development of the industrial revolution in the west, the western world saw industrial and urban economy and the middle classes appeared for the first time in Western Europe.
In the beginning, the term middle class was used to define the newly emerging class of bourgeoisie (have’s in Marxian terminology), the industrial class who were owners of the factors of production. But, afterward, the term described social groups positioned in-between the industrialist bourgeoisie on the one side and the working class on the other hand who more or less skilled professional class.
Tailpiece
Even though the emergence of middle classes in India was a matter of British rule in India but the actual development of middle classes in India is beyond what is seen and observed for it is the product of many processes in general and the process of modernization, economic development and globalization in particular.
Introduction of the economic reforms of 1991 and increasing liberalization, globalization, and privatization of the Indian economy carried the Indian middle class into new fame and standing.
The process of economic development in general and the process of liberalization, globalization, and privatization, in particular, has also spawned a lot of discussion about the real strength and growth of middle classes in India.
Therefore, in order to know the reality, nature, and dynamics of middle classes in India, we need to revisit all these processes and their interrelationships.
Author is Research Scholar, Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir
