Economic conundrum

Rajdeep Sharma
Though the government of the day would be thumping its 56-inch chest for the phenomenal 8.2 % GDP figure achieved in Q1 of 2018-19 fiscal year, but it shouldn't get too much indulged in celebration as this happiness might be short lived due to the increased risk of the country being hit by the rising tide of “Macroeconomic Instability.”
The opposition is currently tight lipped as it got answered back on the accusation of slow growth in lieu of demonetisation and the ill implemented GST. But the challenge of currency volatility along with the threat to energy security as well as inflation projection may get the government to sweat.
Rupee versus Greenback
To start with, INR trading at Rs 70 per $ is worrying. The currency depreciation may be a boon to the exporters but would relatively make the imports costlier, which at stages would start taking a toll at the average income households of this country.
Talking on a wholesome basis, India still is counted in the category “Import Dependent” country as majority of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are still importedand when a country is forced to buy good at such odds of exchange rate, the forex reserves are forced to bleed making economy of the country vulnerable to external shocks.
Though some may repulse from the comment “8.2% GDP is just a statistic”, but we can’t also turn our backs towards the fact that “Rs 70 to a dollar is a reality”. As if not taken care off, we shall soon be rolling towards the pre-liberalisation era.
Energy concerns
Energy security should also be a concern for the government, especially when petrol is burning at Rs 77/lt. in Delhi and Rs 85/lt. in Mumbai, itspoised to pickpocket an average salaried citizen as well as industries.
Being the 3rd largest importer of the crude oil commodity, just behind China and USA, it plays a major role in our governments import bill. A further increase in the global oil prices may lead into widening of the Current Account Deficit (CAD).
The global prices of oil are currently sliding up and down on daily basis and to make the situation a little more difficult the conglomerate of oil producing nations, OPEC has also decide to cut down on the per day barrel production in order to persuade a further rise in the global oil prices
Inflation concerns
Food Security risk may soon also become a reality, as Almighty also has not been kind to us. It is a fact that the monsoon showers are not evenly spread over the year due to our geographical location but when it is paired up with the global phenomena of “El-Nino”, has the ability to break havoc.
The recent catastrophe which struck Kerala is a very well-illustrated example of it. The floods have washed away at least 45,000 Hc of productive agricultural land.
Even a layman would know that India is widely dependent on the “Land of Spices” for various commodities not only used for consumption in households but it also supports various industries in our country.
Kerala is just one of the recent examples, there are already flood like situations developing in Assam and various other states.
This will affect the markets widely as due to the shortage of the commodities the retail inflation may go through the roofs and in order to control it the government as well the central bank should take immediate steps
Though it may seem like that the battle is lost but we shall win the war. Keeping this in our minds we shall not feel that everything is lost.
Break and accelerator
In order to make their governments more popular every political party has tried to throw in sops and free-bees in the form of subsidiaries, hike in wages, farm loan waiver and much more without realising the long term structural ill effects on the economy, but on the other hand the central bank has also been delegated the duty to keep a check on it.
As the Lok Sabha polls would soon be arriving in 2019, the government expenditure are already rising hence to compensate for the expansionary fiscal policies of government the RBI has spun into action with its recent contradictory monetary policy.
At the latest meeting of MPC the RBI has updated its inflation projection towards the upside risk of 4.8 percent. In order to keep the check on it has already taken the decision to increase the benchmark ‘Repo Rate’ by 25 basis points to a total of 6.25 percent which would make the credit a little more costly that is the loans would become a little more costly which in turn would reduce the purchasing power of a common citizen in order to doze down the fire if inflation.
Though the above stated move is worth an appreciation but is already being eye balled by the government as in the same meeting the MPC also revised GDP from 7.4% to 7.2% for FY 2018-19
Though growth is a vital necessity for a country but unfortunately it carries inflation risk on its back. No matter how many people curse the government or the RBI, but these two only act as an accelerator as well as the break for economic stability of the wagon called India.
When all of the above stated factors are taken into consideration the state of 8.2% GDP may seem as a mere mirage of “Ache Din”. But both of them working together in harmony can still pull ourselves out of this conundrum.
Author is a research scholar at Delhi School of Economics