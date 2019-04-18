About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 18, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

ECI's JK observers suggest LA polls in June, Sep or Nov

The Special Election Observer team appointed by Election Commission of India (ECI) to assess the feasibility of conducting Assembly elections in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir has submitted their report and suggested holing of the polls in June, September of November.
Top sources in administration told Rising Kashmir that three observers have suggested holding Assembly elections from end of May to June before the beginning of annual Amarnath yatra or in September, when the yatra concludes, or in November-December.
The ECI had last month appointed Noor Mohammad (retired IAS officer), Vinod Zutshi (retired Deputy Election Commissioner) and A S Gill (retired IPS officer) as special observers to assess the situation in the State for conducting of Assembly polls and submit a report to the Commission.
The three observers had visited the State for five days and held meetings with representatives of political parties, government officials and other stakeholders.
Sources said the ball now rests with the ECI.
A senior officer wishing anonymity said the observers have given three options on recommendations of security agencies in the state.
“On their visit, the team met top security officials. Now the ECI in consultation with the Union Home Ministry will take a final call on holding of State Assembly polls,” he said.
Sources said the three observers in their report have stated that most of political parties in the State are “comfortable” with elections being held in September after the conclusion of Amarnath yatra.
Sources said the report states that if Assembly poll is conducted in June and completed before the commence of Amarnath yatra in July, then the ECI would have very less time to prepare for it as counting of votes for Lok Sabha would be held on May 23.
The parliamentary election process would be completed on May 27.
“The security deployment will be available for polls in June as 450 companies of paramilitary forces have already been deployed for ongoing parliament elections in the Valley,” sources said.
They said the report, however, reveals that the State government has reservation in hoding the Assembly polls soon after the parliament polls because the state needs time to gear up for the Amarnath yatra.
The report has suggested that if the elections are to be conducted in June then the ECI would have to keep a difference of just two to three days between various phases of elections in the State.
As per sources, the report has also touched upon the less fact that Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled for June 5, which just leaves 10-15 days before the forces would be deployed for Amarnath yatra.
On the second option, the report has suggested that both the State government and political parties are willing for holding of Assembly polls after September 15.
The Amarnath yatra ends on August 15 and the monsoon rains in the Jammu belt would also over by that date, the report has suggested.
The observers have given third option of holding Assembly polls in November-December.
Sources said the observers have put up this suggestion on the premise that Gujjars and Bakerwals return to the plains by October end and would thus participate in the elections, leading to higher voter turnout.
They said the State government and the security agencies have opined that September option is the most feasible for conducting the polls as the paramilitary forces deployed for Amarnath yatra would already be present in the State and the government would have no other important exercise at hand.
As per rules, the assembly polls in the State need to be conducted before May 21, 2019, as Assembly was dissolved on November 21, 2018, ushering in the phase of present President’s rule.
After the fall of PDP-BJP government on June 19 last year, the State witnessed a phase of Governor’s rule, which ended on November 20 last year.
The rules mandate the parliament to extend the President’s rule in the State for six months if a new government is not elected in the State till June 20, 2019.

Latest News

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

Apr 17 | Agencies
Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiris having a

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Apr 17 | Agencies
Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Apr 17 | Agencies
At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

Apr 17 | Agencies
BJP won

BJP won't allow two prime ministers in India: Shah

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Apr 17 | Agencies
KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient

CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient's death during highway ban

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 18, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

ECI's JK observers suggest LA polls in June, Sep or Nov

              

The Special Election Observer team appointed by Election Commission of India (ECI) to assess the feasibility of conducting Assembly elections in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir has submitted their report and suggested holing of the polls in June, September of November.
Top sources in administration told Rising Kashmir that three observers have suggested holding Assembly elections from end of May to June before the beginning of annual Amarnath yatra or in September, when the yatra concludes, or in November-December.
The ECI had last month appointed Noor Mohammad (retired IAS officer), Vinod Zutshi (retired Deputy Election Commissioner) and A S Gill (retired IPS officer) as special observers to assess the situation in the State for conducting of Assembly polls and submit a report to the Commission.
The three observers had visited the State for five days and held meetings with representatives of political parties, government officials and other stakeholders.
Sources said the ball now rests with the ECI.
A senior officer wishing anonymity said the observers have given three options on recommendations of security agencies in the state.
“On their visit, the team met top security officials. Now the ECI in consultation with the Union Home Ministry will take a final call on holding of State Assembly polls,” he said.
Sources said the three observers in their report have stated that most of political parties in the State are “comfortable” with elections being held in September after the conclusion of Amarnath yatra.
Sources said the report states that if Assembly poll is conducted in June and completed before the commence of Amarnath yatra in July, then the ECI would have very less time to prepare for it as counting of votes for Lok Sabha would be held on May 23.
The parliamentary election process would be completed on May 27.
“The security deployment will be available for polls in June as 450 companies of paramilitary forces have already been deployed for ongoing parliament elections in the Valley,” sources said.
They said the report, however, reveals that the State government has reservation in hoding the Assembly polls soon after the parliament polls because the state needs time to gear up for the Amarnath yatra.
The report has suggested that if the elections are to be conducted in June then the ECI would have to keep a difference of just two to three days between various phases of elections in the State.
As per sources, the report has also touched upon the less fact that Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled for June 5, which just leaves 10-15 days before the forces would be deployed for Amarnath yatra.
On the second option, the report has suggested that both the State government and political parties are willing for holding of Assembly polls after September 15.
The Amarnath yatra ends on August 15 and the monsoon rains in the Jammu belt would also over by that date, the report has suggested.
The observers have given third option of holding Assembly polls in November-December.
Sources said the observers have put up this suggestion on the premise that Gujjars and Bakerwals return to the plains by October end and would thus participate in the elections, leading to higher voter turnout.
They said the State government and the security agencies have opined that September option is the most feasible for conducting the polls as the paramilitary forces deployed for Amarnath yatra would already be present in the State and the government would have no other important exercise at hand.
As per rules, the assembly polls in the State need to be conducted before May 21, 2019, as Assembly was dissolved on November 21, 2018, ushering in the phase of present President’s rule.
After the fall of PDP-BJP government on June 19 last year, the State witnessed a phase of Governor’s rule, which ended on November 20 last year.
The rules mandate the parliament to extend the President’s rule in the State for six months if a new government is not elected in the State till June 20, 2019.

News From Rising Kashmir

;