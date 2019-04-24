About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ECIs assurances over fool-proof security fallen flat: Mir

 The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President and Party Candidate from Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency G.A. Mir has conveyed his gratitude to voters for participating in polling in Anantnag and hoped that the people of other districts will follow the suit with great enthusiasm.
In his statement on Tuesday Mir also expressed serious concern over the lack of security arrangements in Anantnag, saying that the fool-proof security as was assured by the ECI was not visible on the ground, describing it as a lack of concern on the part of ECI.
Mir expressed gratitude to voters for participating in polling in Anantnag, saying that he was pleased to observe that the day has passed incident free, which was a matter of enormous pleasure for Congress Party.
Taking a jibe at ECI for lack of Security Arrangements in the District during polling, Mir said the required security arrangements were not seen on the ground in the Anantnag. The assurances of ECI with regard to fool-proof security arrangements have fallen flat, which was a matter of serious concern and should not be repeated in coming phases in South Kashmir, he said.
Mir urged upon the ECI to look into the security aspect of south Kashmir and ensure that fool-proof security arrangements are put in place to ensure free, fair and the incident free elections, he added. GNS

