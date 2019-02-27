ECI Visit: CS takes stock of arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Tuesday took stock of the arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the State.
The official spokesperson said the Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol, Rohit Kansal and other concerned officers were present at the meeting.
Chief Electoral Officers, J&K, Shailendra Kumar attended the meeting through video-conferencing.
The meeting was informed that the Commission is scheduled to visit J&K on March 4 and 5 to review the election preparedness.
The Chief Secretary took a detailed stock of the logistics to be provided during the ECI visit including security and deployment of Liaison Officers.
The ECI team is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on March 4 and meet leaders of all major political parties, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Dy Commissioners of Kashmir Division and District Police Chiefs.
They will reach Jammu in the evening of March 4 and meet leaders of political parties on March 5 followed by a meeting with the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners and District Police Chiefs of Jammu division.
In the afternoon, the Election Commission will have a separate meeting with Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and Chief Electoral Officer, J&K Shailendra Kumar.
The Commission is also scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu on March 5.