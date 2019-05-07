ECI to take call on LA polls in JK: Governor

May 07, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

‘Wrong to link killing of political activists with security withdrawal’

Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said it was up to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take a call on holding of Assembly polls in the State.

“Assembly polls don’t fall under my charge and Election Commission has to decide it,” Malik told reporters after taking guard of honour in the lawns of civil secretariat after opening of Durbar Move here.

The civil secretariat and other offices of government opened in Srinagar on Monday as part of bi-annual Darbar Move.

Malik said the “ultimate” decision on holding LA polls in the State lies with ECI.

“The government report sent to ECI is secret. Ultimately it is up to ECI to take call on LA polls in the state.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the State government was not in favour of early assembly elections and had sent its report to ECI.

On recent killing of BJP leader, Gul Mohammad Mir in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Malik said the killing of political workers cannot be linked with the withdrawal of security of certain people.

Mir, 60, was shot dead by suspected militants inside his home at Nowgam, Verinag in Anantnag on Saturday.

Reports said he availed protection of two policemen drawn from district police. However, they were removed earlier this year.

Terming the killing of political workers “very unfortunate”, Malik said, “Linking such killings with security withdrawal was absolutely wrong because they were never categorised neither their security withdrawn.”

“This is a disinformation.”

The government had withdrawn security cover of over 900 persons in February.

Later, the security cover of around 400 persons was restored by the government.

The Governor had yesterday directed Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to get an inquiry conducted into the killings of political people belonging to various political parties in the state in last few months.

Governor has asked for identifying any lapses on the part of security agencies regarding ensuring security of political people and emphasized that from now onwards, all political people should be protected at every cost.

“We will sit within few days time and discuss the withdrawal of security. Also, Chief Secretary will see if security withdrawal played any role in these killings,” Malik said.

He said the government would carefully deal with the “vicious circle of killings and make efforts for security not only of politicians but all citizens of the State.”

Despite attacks on polling stations in Pulwama and Shopian, he said people came to vote in the Lok Sabha election for Anantnag seat.

“We saw smooth conduct of Sarpanch elections in the state. So they (militants) now started targeting killings in the Valley,” he said.

Governor appealed political parties to join hands with the government and reach out to the public to make them understand that the “vote is a biggest weapon for them.”

“Neither the bandh nor the bullet but vote is the only solution with the people,” he said.

Governor said there has been huge development in the state during last seven months.

He said his administration has redressed some 60, 000 grievances since it took over the reins of the State.

“We alive to every problem,” he said.