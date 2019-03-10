ECI tells political parties to 'keep armed forces out of political campaigns'

March 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked all political parties in India not to use photographs of defence personnel on hoardings or posters in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

ECI asserted that the armed forces were “apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy."

The notice, which was sent to all the parties, was issued after billboards featuring BJP leaders such as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah along with Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman came up in certain parts of Delhi.

Wing Commander Varthaman was arrested by Pakistani Army after he ejected when his jet crashed during a aerial fight with Pakistan Air Force on February 27.

Later, Pakistani government released him as a "peace gesture" aimed to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

In its notice, ECI drew attention of political parties to a letter dated December 4, 2013, that gave reasons for not using the armed forces in poll campaigns.

The ECI called upon all political parties "to advise their candidates/leaders to desist from displaying photographs of Defence personnel or photographs of functions involving Defence personnel in advertisements or otherwise as part of their election propaganda/campaigning."

The commission demanded strict compliance from the political parties.

(Picture taken from Twitter)