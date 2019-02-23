ECI team to visit JK in first week of March

Govt cancels leaves of gazetted officers
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 22:
A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is visiting Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of March to review the situation with political leaders and other stakeholders on polls in the state.
An official said a team of the ECI is visiting the state on March 4 and 5 to assess the situation regarding holding of assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
The team, he said, was earlier scheduled to visit the state in January this year but their visit was delayed.
The state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar had last month told reporters that his office had already taken necessary steps for holding the elections. “…but decision lies with the Election Commission, who would take a final call at an appropriate time after taking all aspects into consideration,” he had said.
Meanwhile, the government cancelled leave of all gazetted officers from February 25 (Monday) in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
An order issued by the general administration department (GAD) said keeping in view the upcoming General Elections to the House of People (Lok Sabha), 2019, the leaves of gazetted officers has been cancelled.
“Leave of any kind sanctioned to the Gazetted Officers (except leave sanctioned on medical grounds, Child Care Leave or for study purposes) shall stand cancelled w.e.f. 25.02.2019. The concerned officers shall report to their respective places of posting immediately,” the order read.
It also said that no leave of any kind shall be granted to the Gazetted Officers except in case of any medical emergency till further orders.
“All the officers shall remain available at their headquarters/places of posting till the conclusion of the elections,” it added.