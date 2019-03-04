ECI team arrives in Srinagar, reviewing poll preparedness

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The Election Commission of India's (ECI's) team arrived in Srinagar today for two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review poll preparedness in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Commission headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, is accompanied by four other senior officials of the Commission.
The team is scheduled to hold meetings with mainstream political parties including seven national and three regional parties at Srinagar's Grand Lalit Hotel situated in the foothills of Zabarawan mountain range in summer capital Srinagar.
The Commission will also hold meetings with top State administration officials including Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir & Ladakh Divisions besides Deputy Commissioners of ten Kashmir Division districts besides Leh and Kargil districts.
The Commission is also scheduled to meet Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of all the districts, Kashmir Zone Police Chief, nodal officers and other officials to have first-hand account of the security situation on the ground and related matters in the run up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Commission is scheduled to hold similar meetings with political parties, top state administration and security officials after returning to Jammu today evening.
The Commission will also hold meetings with Chief Secretary and State Police Chief at Jammu. The Commission is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Tuesday before flying to Delhi. The State after six-month Governor Rule is currently under President's Rule and elections to State Assembly are also due to be held to have elected government after the break up of PDP BJP coalition government last June.