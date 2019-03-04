About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ECI team arrives in Srinagar, reviewing poll preparedness

Published at March 04, 2019 02:31 PM 0Comment(s)885views


ECI team arrives in Srinagar, reviewing poll preparedness

RK Web News

Srinagar

The Election Commission of India's (ECI's) team arrived in Srinagar today for two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review poll preparedness in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Commission headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, is accompanied by four other senior officials of the Commission.

The team is scheduled to hold meetings with mainstream political parties including seven national and three regional parties at Srinagar's Grand Lalit Hotel situated in the foothills of Zabarawan mountain range in summer capital Srinagar.

The Commission will also hold meetings with top State administration officials including Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir & Ladakh Divisions besides Deputy Commissioners of ten Kashmir Division districts besides Leh and Kargil districts.

The Commission is also scheduled to meet Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of all the districts, Kashmir Zone Police Chief, nodal officers and other officials to have first-hand account of the security situation on the ground and related matters in the run up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Commission is scheduled to hold similar meetings with political parties, top state administration and security officials after returning to Jammu today evening.

The Commission will also hold meetings with Chief Secretary and State Police Chief at Jammu. The Commission is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Tuesday before flying to Delhi. The State after six-month Governor Rule is currently under President's Rule and elections to State Assembly are also due to be held to have elected government after the break up of PDP BJP coalition government last June.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top