ECI says no to ballot system, use of EVMs to continue

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora today categorically stated the Election Commission of India is open to feedback from all stakeholders but would not be intimidated or coerced to go back to paper ballot system and continue to use EVMs and VVPAT. He termed the recent controversies surrounding EVMs as unfortunate.
Arora was speaking at an International conference on 'Making our Elections Inclusive and Accessible' in New Delhi. He said that the Election Commission's flagship multi interventional programme SVEEP has been a success in empowering voters.
The conference was hosted by the Election Commission of India(ECI) in consonance with the 9th National Voters' Day to be held on 25th January 2019.
ECI also renewed Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for cooperation in the field of election management with the Election Commission of Bhutan.