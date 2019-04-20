ECI revises poll timing for Anantnag PC

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday revised the poll timings for Anantnag parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases from April 23, 2019.

In a notification issued by ECI, the polling time in all the polling stations for the Anantnag parliamentary constituency has been fixed from 7 am to 4 pm.

The earlier timings notified by the commission on March 28 were from 7 am to 6 pm.

The Commission has amended the timings after considering the reports of the State government, district administration and Police and taking into account all material circumstances including law and order situation.

Anantnag parliamentary constituency is going to polls in three phases with district Anantnag going to polls on April 23, Kulgam on April 29 and Shopian and Pulwama districts on May 6.