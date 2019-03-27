ECI provides postal ballot facility to Kashmiri migrants

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to facilitate Kashmiri migrants in the General Election 2019, the Election Commission of India has accorded the facility of postal ballot to them in their respective constituencies.

In this regard, Assistant Returning Officer (Migrant) Dr. Anirudh Rai informed that migrant voters who wish to cast their vote in person or through postal ballot are requested to fill form-M/form -12C, an official said.

The forms are available at the office of the Zonal Officer (Migrant) Udhampur near Head Post Office Udhampur and Assistant Returning Officer (Migrant) Collector Land Acquisition Northern Railway near Excise and Taxation Office Railway Station Udhampur, said the official.