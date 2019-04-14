ECI prohibits display of biopic, publicity material during MCC period

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Election Commission of India has ordered prohibiting display in electronic media including cinematography of any biopic or publicity material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it.

A detailed order issued by the ECI on April 10, highlights that any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, shall not be displayed in electronic media including cinematography during the operation of MCC.

The ECI has observed that any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate (including prospective) for the furtherance (or purported to further) of electoral prospect, directly or indirectly, shall not be put to display in electronic/print media without the prescribed instructions of the pre-certification of the ECI’s instructions in the area where the MCC is in operation.

The Commission has further mentioned that in any cinematography material certified by the appropriate authority, if there exists such a violation or receipt of complaints in this regard, a Committee, duly constituted by the Commission shall examine the same and suggest appropriate action.

The Committee shall be headed by a retired Justice of Supreme Court, or retired Chief Justice of any High Court.