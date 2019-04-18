ECI only came into action after SC’s nudge: Soz

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz onn Wednesday alleged that “the entire country knows that the election commission of India (ECI) came into some action against violators of Model Code of Conduct, only after Supreme Court nudge.

“The general feeling in the country is that the Election Commission of India has been seriously avoiding any annoyance to the BJP,” in a statement issued here said. “The people also know that it (ECI) has hardly come full circle in the discharge of its duty to the nation.”

“Until the other day, it was visibly not interested to say or do anything against any BJP member, who had violated the code of conduct, openly. Didn’t the so-called Yogi, Adityanath make statements, one after the other, that were loaded with communal narrative,” he said, adding “After the Supreme Court’s prod, it has started, at least, issuing mild warnings around its campus. Doesn’t PM Modi continuously bring in Armed Forces to show his bravado? What is Election Commission of India doing in that respect?”