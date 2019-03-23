ECI, JCCI organize voters awareness prog

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Election Commission of India (ECI) and Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) today organized an interactive-cum-awareness programme on election on the theme ‘India votes-2019 Saluting Democracy’.

As per an official, Chief Election Officer J&K Shailendra Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion. District Election Officer Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Chairman J&K Kissan Council Rajesh Sharma, President JCCI Rakesh Gupta, Senior Vice President JCCI Rajesh Gupta, Secretary-General Mahesh Gupta and a large number of participants were present on the occasion.

In his address, the CEO said that the awareness programme is aimed at informing, educating, motivating and facilitating voters thereby making the democracy more participative and meaningful.

He said that series of awareness programmes are being organized across the state regarding EVM/VVPAT machines to motivate the voters and ensure that maximum people learn and optimize the use of certain innovative apps for massive electoral participation.

In this regard, he mentioned Android App c-VIGIL, which will provide time stamped evidence-based proof of violation of model code of conduct. The App has the ability to capture live photo/video with auto location data and any citizen can lodge a complaint through the app, he added.

Giving more information about the c-VIGIL app, Kumar said that the participants can register complaints regarding the violations of model code of conduct without disclosing their identity. Through the App, all citizens will be able to record any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on their mobile phone and share it with election authorities to help them take punitive measures.

To make people aware of the voting procedure and rectify their doubts, a demonstration of EVM along with VVPAT was also presented on the occasion.

The CEO appealed the people to come out in large numbers and register their names in the electoral rolls and make sure to fully participate in the electoral process for better development of the State, the official added.



