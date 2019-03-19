ECI issues poll notification for Baramulla, Jammu seats

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Mnoday issued notification for General Elections to Baramulla and Jammu parliamentary constituencies.

As per the notification, last date of filing nominations has been fixed on March 25, while the scrutiny of papers would be held on March 26 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 28 up to 3 pm.

Similarly, as per the notification polling for the two seats would be held on April 11, 2019. The voting hours has been fixed from 7 am to 6 pm.