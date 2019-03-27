ECI issues instructions on time slots to parties by DD, Radio

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions to the Directors, Doordarshan Kendras, Jammu/Srinagar, Directors Radio Kashmir, Jammu/Srinagar with regard to the mandatory allocation of time slots to various political parties, including national as well as regional during the General Election to Lok Sabha-2019 for expressing the viewpoints of their parties vis-à-vis to highlight their manifestos, programmes and policies for the electors.
The instructions have been conveyed through the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, wherein Doordarshan Kendras and national broadcasters have been advised to accommodate the parties as per the ECI’s Order No. ECI/GE98/437/MCS/98 of dated 16th January 1998, which envisages free use of state owned Television and Radio by the recognized political parties for highlighting their election programmes/agenda under the directions and para-meters of the Commission. The Commission has called for strict adherence of the instructions by the concerned as contained in the above referred order.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions to the Directors, Doordarshan Kendras, Jammu/Srinagar, Directors Radio Kashmir, Jammu/Srinagar with regard to the mandatory allocation of time slots to various political parties, including national as well as regional during the General Election to Lok Sabha-2019 for expressing the viewpoints of their parties vis-à-vis to highlight their manifestos, programmes and policies for the electors.
The instructions have been conveyed through the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, wherein Doordarshan Kendras and national broadcasters have been advised to accommodate the parties as per the ECI’s Order No. ECI/GE98/437/MCS/98 of dated 16th January 1998, which envisages free use of state owned Television and Radio by the recognized political parties for highlighting their election programmes/agenda under the directions and para-meters of the Commission. The Commission has called for strict adherence of the instructions by the concerned as contained in the above referred order.