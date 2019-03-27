ECI issues instructions on time slots to parties by DD, Radio

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions to the Directors, Doordarshan Kendras, Jammu/Srinagar, Directors Radio Kashmir, Jammu/Srinagar with regard to the mandatory allocation of time slots to various political parties, including national as well as regional during the General Election to Lok Sabha-2019 for expressing the viewpoints of their parties vis-à-vis to highlight their manifestos, programmes and policies for the electors.

The instructions have been conveyed through the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, wherein Doordarshan Kendras and national broadcasters have been advised to accommodate the parties as per the ECI’s Order No. ECI/GE98/437/MCS/98 of dated 16th January 1998, which envisages free use of state owned Television and Radio by the recognized political parties for highlighting their election programmes/agenda under the directions and para-meters of the Commission. The Commission has called for strict adherence of the instructions by the concerned as contained in the above referred order.

