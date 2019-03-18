ECI issues election notification for Baramulla, Jammu Lok Sabha seats

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued notification for General Elections to Baramulla and Jammu Parliamentary Constituencies.

As per the notification, last date of filing nominations has been fixed on March 25, while the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 26 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 28 up to 3 PM.

Similarly, as per the notification polling for the two seats will be held on April 11, 2019. The voting hours has been fixed from 7:00AM to 6:00 PM.