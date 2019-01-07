ECI extends date for electoral rolls’ final publication

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 06:
To ensure maximum registration of service voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunday decided to extend the date of final publication in respect of ongoing revision of last part of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date from existing January 4, 2019 to February 22, 2019.
In a communication addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of all the states, the commission directed that the incomplete forms returned by EROs to record officers and pending with them be resubmitted to EROs after making these complete in all respects.
“Further, the forms still pending with EROs for final orders may be disposed of immediately and latest by February 18, 2019 so that the final publication of last part of electoral rolls can be done on February 22, 2019,” it said.