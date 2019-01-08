About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ECI calls CEO for meeting on JK polls

Published at January 08, 2019 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)255views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 07:

 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has called Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar for a meeting on holding assembly and LokSabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on January 11 and is likely to take final call after consultations with union home ministry and Jammu and Kashmir government on the security and other poll related arrangements.
Top sources said Election Commission of India has called Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar for a meeting on holding LokSabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on January 11.
“During the meeting, CEO will brief the ECI on the prevailing situation and a conducive atmosphere for holding LokSabha and assembly elections simultaneously in the state,” they said.
During a debate on imposition of president’s rule in the state, the union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the Government of India (GoI) has no objection if the assembly and LokSabha elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir and made it clear that it is for the election commission to take a final call.
He had said the GoIwould provide all the security arrangements required for holding assembly and LokSabha elections simultaneously but a final call has to be taken by the ECI. KNS

 

 

