ECI appoints 36 observers for 4 LS seats in JK

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

For the smooth conduct of elections in the first and second phase in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 36 Observers, including 28 General, 6 Expenditure and two Police Observers for four Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) viz; Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur.

These Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to go for polling on 11th and 18th of April, 2019 respectively.

According to a communication from the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, these Observers have reached at their places of service and are available for the general public and political parties.

Dr. Krishna Kant has been deployed as General Observer for Karnah, Kupwara and Lolab assembly segments of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency with No. 9413389090.

S. Sivashanmugaraja is General Observer for Handwara and Langate assembly segments with contact No. 981276600.

Gamli Padu has been deployed as General Observer for Uri assembly segment with contact No. 9436040072.

Dr. Shakil P Ahmad is General Observer for Rafiabad, Sopore and Sangrama segments with contact No. 9013330019.

Sandeep Poundrik is General Observer for Gurez, Bandipora and Sonawari assembly segments contact No. 9999038828.

Ambrish Kumar is General Observer for Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pattan segments with contact No. 9829084089.

Arjun Lal Meena has been appointed as Expenditure Observer (EO) for all the fifteen assembly segments of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency. His contact Nos. are 9530400128/ 09530400117.

Amit Rathore is General Observer for Samba and Vijaypur assembly segments of Jammu PC with contact Nos 9622287873, 9622287873).

Yogesh Kumar is General Observer for Gandhi Nagar and Bishnah segments with contact Nos 9454465222/ 9797621787.

Sanwar Bharti is General Observer for R.S. Pura and Suchetgarh assembly segments with contact Nos. 9473191464/ 9622024787.

Chandan Chayan Guha is General Observer for Nagrota, Jammu East and Jammu West segments with contact Nos. 9674552822/ 889944487.

Dr. Tariq Thomas is General Observer for Marh and Raipur-Domana segments with contact No. 9622232787.

Prawin Kumar Toppo is General Observer for Akhnoor and Chhamb segments with contact Nos. 8986628258/9622269787.

Sube Singh Yadav is General Observer for Nowshera and Kalakote assembly segments with contact numbers 9413351910/ 8899368642.

Andra Vamsi is General Observer for Darhal and Rajouri assembly segments with contact No. 7080332888.

Israen Watrelngty is General Observer for Surankote, Mendhar and Poonch Haveli segments with contact No. 7005603837.

Similarly, B. Naveen Kumar has been appointed as Expenditure Observer for Samba , Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchet Garh and Marh assembly segments of Jammu PC with contact No. 8985970150.

Atul Kumar Pandey is the Expenditure Observer for Raipur -Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb, Nowshera, Darh al, Rajouri ,Kalakote, Surankote, Mendhar, and Poonch Haveli segments with contact Nos. 9477331028/ 9622252787.

Rahul Sharma has been appointed as General Observer (GO) for Kangan and Ganderbal assembly segments of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency with contact No 9431118199.

Vijay Kumar Januja is GO for Hazratbal, Zadibal and Eidgah segments with contact No. 9592564371.

Dr. Akowsigan is GO for Khanyar, Habba Kadal and Amira Kadal segments with contact No. 9447639500.

Kumar Naik is GO for Sonawar and Batamaloo assembly segments with contact No 9844077940.

Karnesh Sharma is GO for Chadoora and Chrar-i-Sharief assembly segments with contact No. 9464168011.

Rajesh Kumar Tyagi is GO for Budgam, Beerwah and Khan Sahib segments with contact No. 7080842227.

Varuvooru Sreedhar has been appointed as Expenditure Observer for the Srinagar PC with contact No. 9790768235.

M. Joy Singh has been appointed as General Observer for Kishtwar, Inderwal (Doda) and Inderwal (Kishtwar) assembly segments of Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency with contact No. 8974459923.

Ajay Kumar Sharma is GO for Doda and Bhaderwah segments with contact No 9418068206.

A.L. Jarhad is GO for Ramban and Banihal segments with contact Nos. 9867205045/ 6005217989.

Jenu Devan is GO for Gulab Garh, Reasi and Gool Arnas segments with contact Nos. 9978406916/ 6005978983).

Kahan Singh Pannu is GO for Udhampur, Chenani and Ram Nagar assembly segments with contact No. 9417111922.

Uma Kant Umrao is GO for Bani, Basohli and Billawar segments with contact Nos. 9424023121/ 9484114528.

Kanti Lal Baburao Umap is GO for Kathua and Hira Nagar assembly segments with contact Nos. 8689899974/9469081000.

MD Ghayasuddin has been appointed as Expenditure Observer for Kishtwar, Inderwal (Doda), Inderwal (Kishtwar), Doda, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Banihal, Gulab Garh, Reasi and Gool Arnas segments of Udhampur PC. His contact No. is 6005675912.

D.K. Srivastava is the Expenditure Observer for Udhampur, Chenani, Ramnagar, Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar and Hira Nagar segments of Udhampur PC. His contact Nos. are 7599102406 9419184382.

Dr. Matta Ravi Kiran has been appointed as Police Observer for Baramulla and Jammu PCs with contact Nos. 9480800304/ 9596770536.

S Ravi is Police Observer for Srinagar and Udhampur PCs with contact Nos. 9480800304/ 9596770536.