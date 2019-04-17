EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

April 17, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that the Election Commission of India has been avoiding displeasing BJP, senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said that the ECI started taking some action against violators of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) only after Supreme Court’s push.

“The general feeling in the country is that the ECI has been seriously avoiding any annoyance to the BJP. The people also know that it (ECI) has hardly come full circle in the discharge of its duty to the Nation,” Prof Soz said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said "until the other day, it was visibly not interested to say or do anything against any BJP member, who had violated the code of conduct, openly".