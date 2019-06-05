About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

EC to consider holding Assembly elections later this year

The Election Commission of India said, it has decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be considered later this year.

The Commission said, it would continue to monitor the situation in the state on a real-time basis. The poll panel said that it would announce the assembly election schedule in the state after taking inputs from all quarters and conclusion of Amarnath Yatra.

