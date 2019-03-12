About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 12, 2019 | Press Trust of India

EC should consider non-BJP parties' plea to hold assembly polls in JK: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Monday urged the Election Commission to "seriously" consider all the non-BJP parties' plea in Jammu and Kashmir to hold the assembly elections in the state simultaneously with the LokSabha polls.
In a press statement, the politburo of CPI(M) said, "All the non-BJP political parties in J-K, in their meeting with the full Election Commission when it visited the state, appealed for holding of simultaneous election. The Election Commission should seriously consider this issue and announce the schedule for the assembly election simultaneously."
It also said confusion prevails as to how the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was good for the upcoming LokSabha elections, but not for the assembly polls.
"It is perplexing how the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir is good for the conduct of the LokSabha elections and not for the assembly elections, which are also due. Currently, Jammu and Kashmir is under central rule as its assembly is dissolved," it said.
The question was also raised earlier by CPI(M) General Secretary SitaramYechury in a tweet.
The general elections will begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the ECI had announced Sunday.
The poll panel had, however, said the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held along with the general elections.

 

