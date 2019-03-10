EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed model code of conduct' with immediate effect for the Lok Sabha elections and announced that voter verifiable paper audit trail' will be used in all polling stations this time.
Among other things, the model code of conduct bars the government from announcing any policy move that may impact voters' decision.
He said model code of conduct for polls has come into immediate effect from Sunday and all political advertisements on social media will need pre-certification.
