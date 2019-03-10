EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

March 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed model code of conduct' with immediate effect for the Lok Sabha elections and announced that voter verifiable paper audit trail' will be used in all polling stations this time.

Among other things, the model code of conduct bars the government from announcing any policy move that may impact voters' decision.

Announcing the seven-phase schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said 10 lakhs polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakhs in 2014.

He said model code of conduct for polls has come into immediate effect from Sunday and all political advertisements on social media will need pre-certification.