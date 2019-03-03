EC Health takes up students’ issues with Controller Examinations KU

Kargil, March 02:
Executive Councillor for Health Zakir Hussain took up the issues pertaining to the examination of the students of Government Degree College Kargil with Controller of Examination University of Kashmir Professor Farooq Ahmad Mir. The students were to appear in 5th & 6th semester examinations through University of Kashmir, which was scheduled to be held from today.
The EC urged upon the Controller Examinations KU to allow these students presently stranded at Jammu and Srinagar due to non operationalization of AN 32 Courier Service between Jammu Srinagar to Kargil to appear in the exams at the Srinagar Centre.
The Controller Examinations KU assured the EC that the University of Kashmir will allow the candidates belonging to Kargil to appear in the said examination at the examination centre at Srinagar.
Meanwhile, the students appearing in the examination have been informed to contact the Controller Examinations KU on Mobile No. 9419467875 immediately to appear in the examination at the Srinagar Centre.