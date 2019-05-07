EC gives clean chit to Modi in two more cases of alleged MCC violation

May 07, 2019 | RK Web News

The Election Commission has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two more cases of alleged violation of the model code of conduct and election law.



The cases pertain to a roadshow in Ahmedabad on the 23rd of last month and a speech at Chitradurga in Karnataka on the 9th of last month.



The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Election Commission to take a decision on all pending complaints related to the violation of the model code of conduct by 6th May.



The order had come after Congress MP from Silchar Sushmita Dev told the court that she has given eleven representations to the poll body, but it has not taken decision in all the cases.