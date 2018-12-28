EC clears 174 cases for regularization

Prpl Secy Finance seeks timely submission of cases after proper ground work
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 27:
The Empowered Committee constituted vide SRO-520 held its 5th meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Finance Navin K Choudhary.
The Committee cleared 174 cases of various Departments for regular engagement.
Out of the cases cleared at today’s meeting, 57 belong to Estates Department, 37 of Floriculture Department, 29 of PHE/I&FC Department, 16 of Technical Education Department, 15 of PWD (R&B) Department, 11 of GAD, 4 of Industries and Commerce Department, 3 of Horticulture Department and 1 each belong to Finance Department and Forest Department.
Giving further details, Navin said that till now the Empowered Committee has cleared 484 cases of various Departments. He said at today’s meeting 62 cases were rejected for want of requisite documents as specified in the SRO-520.
The Principal Secretary Finance conveyed dismay on behalf of the Committee over non-submission of proper documents resulting in delay as a serious lapse on the part of the Departments and has directed all Departments to speed up submission of the cases complete in all respects for early disposal by the committee.