EC bans exit polls for 5 poll-bound states till Dec 7

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The Election Commission has banned exit polls between 12th of November to 7th December in the poll-bound States of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana.
In its notification, the Poll Panel said, conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner is be prohibited.
It said, displaying any election matter including results of opinion poll or other poll survey in any electronic media would also be prohibited during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll.