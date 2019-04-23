EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

Election Commission has banned Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from election campaign for 72 hours for violating model code of conduct.
The ban will be effective from 10 AM today. Earlier the Commission issued notice to Mr. Sidhu for seeking votes on religion lines at a rally in Katihar district of Bihar.
