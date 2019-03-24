EC asks media to telecast exit polls only after completion of last phase of LS elections

March 24, 2019 | RK Web News

The Election Commission (EC) has said, exit polls can only be telecast on the evening of 19th May after the last phase of Lok Sabha elections gets over.



The poll panel has issued an advisory to the media in which websites and social media platforms were included for the first time.



It said, TV, radio channels, cable networks, websites and social media platforms should ensure that the content of their programmes during the 48-hour period before the end of polls in each phase do not contain any material that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate.



The Commission said, the advisory shall among other things include display of any opinion poll and of standard debates, analysis, visuals and sound-bytes.



The EC said, it will monitor the broadcasts made by news broadcasters from the time elections are announced until the conclusion and announcement of election results.



