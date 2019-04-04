EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

April 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

For smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission has appointed 36 observers for four parliamentary constituencies, officials said Thursday.

The observers, including 28 general, six expenditure and two police, have been appointed for Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies, they said.

The state has six Lok Sabha seats. The observers for Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies will be appointed later.

These parliamentary constituencies are scheduled to go for polling on April 11 and April 18, respectively, the officials said.

According to a communication from the office of Chief Electoral Officer, JK, these observers have reached at their places of service and are available for the general public and political parties.

Their contact numbers are given here under along with their areas and places of services.

The state will go to polls in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6.