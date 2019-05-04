Easter bombers travelled to Kashmir: Sri Lanka Army chief

May 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Sri Lanka Army Chief Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has said the suicide bombers, who killed 253 people on Easter Sunday, had travelled to India to possibly train in "terrorist activities."

In an interview to BBC World, Senanayake said, “They had gone to India, Kashmir, Bangalore, Kerala state. Those are the information available with us”.

He said the exact motive of the bombers travelling to India was not known.

On why Sri Lanka had not acted on the intelligence inputs shared by India on the possible attacks, he said: “there was a gap in the government that everybody could see today”.

The Easter Sunday marked the bloodiest day in Sri Lanka since the end of the civil war a decade ago. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also acknowledged that alerts had been sent by India.

The relatively unknown National Thowheeth Jamaath — an affiliate of the ISIS — had reportedly carried out the Sri Lanka blasts.

(File picture)